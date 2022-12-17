Private Trust Co. NA Buys Shares of 2,053 American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,098,609,000 after purchasing an additional 313,115 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,386,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $929,981,000 after buying an additional 104,378 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 5,124.6% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,607,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,398,000 after buying an additional 5,500,315 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan now owns 2,848,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $395,344,000 after buying an additional 118,546 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,051,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,791,000 after purchasing an additional 266,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total value of $595,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,371,676.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total value of $595,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,371,676.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,863,828.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,777.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AFG. StockNews.com began coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

AFG opened at $132.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $152.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.83.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 21.97%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

