Private Trust Co. NA Cuts Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International by 2,202.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,650,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,029 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Baxter International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,501,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Baxter International by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,295,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,226,000 after acquiring an additional 208,650 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,117,566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,656,000 after buying an additional 112,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 974,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,615,000 after buying an additional 158,284 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Baxter International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.87.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $49.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.08 and a 200 day moving average of $59.32. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.59. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $89.70.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.12% and a positive return on equity of 22.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.58%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

