Private Trust Co. NA Decreases Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Fortive were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 13,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In related news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,412.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,412.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortive Price Performance

FTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Fortive from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fortive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.86.

Fortive stock opened at $63.84 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $76.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.66%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

