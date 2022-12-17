Private Trust Co. NA Decreases Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Fortive were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 130,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 174,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,510,000 after acquiring an additional 91,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTV. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fortive from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fortive Price Performance

In related news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,412.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,412.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive stock opened at $63.84 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $76.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.66%.

Fortive Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Recommended Stories

