Private Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 434.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of ENB opened at $38.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $47.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.28 and its 200-day moving average is $41.27.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6538 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.75%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

