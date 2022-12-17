Private Trust Co. NA Has $285,000 Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 31,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 38,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 94,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 580,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $133.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $185.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.93 and a 200-day moving average of $151.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 65.91%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $6,259,476.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,704 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

