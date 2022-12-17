Private Trust Co. NA Has $322,000 Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Aflac were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 27,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.0% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 62,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $724,625.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,188 shares of company stock worth $4,046,440. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $69.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.26. The firm has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $72.70.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AFL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.82.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

