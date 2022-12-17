Private Trust Co. NA Has $322,000 Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Aflac were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 27,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.0% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 62,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Down 0.4 %

AFL stock opened at $69.02 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $72.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.08 and its 200-day moving average is $61.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 22,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,585,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,046,440. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AFL. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 target price on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.82.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

