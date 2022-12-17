Private Trust Co. NA Has $323,000 Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Equifax were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Equifax by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Equifax from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Equifax from $199.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Equifax from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Equifax from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.50.

Equifax Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:EFX opened at $191.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.56. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $295.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equifax news, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $148.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total value of $1,820,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,378,858.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 672 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $148.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,549.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,146,968. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Stories

