Private Trust Co. NA Has $366,000 Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,525,014,000 after buying an additional 1,302,369 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3,972.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 895,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $209,854,000 after purchasing an additional 873,443 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,269,000 after purchasing an additional 598,645 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,778,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,873,000 after purchasing an additional 253,972 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LH. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

Shares of LH stock opened at $226.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.51 and its 200-day moving average is $233.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $200.32 and a 52 week high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.71 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.36%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.