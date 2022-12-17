Private Trust Co. NA Invests $282,000 in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,556,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 309,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 108,066 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 486,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,454,000 after purchasing an additional 76,877 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,236,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 163.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 55,488 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FTXO opened at $25.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.71. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $37.20.
First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Increases Dividend
