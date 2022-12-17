Private Trust Co. NA Invests $357,000 in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Carrier Global by 119.6% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE CARR opened at $41.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $54.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.39.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 14.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.86.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.