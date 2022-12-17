Private Trust Co. NA Makes New Investment in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 52,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 164,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 33,024 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,556,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of FTXO stock opened at $25.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day moving average is $27.71. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $25.12 and a 52-week high of $37.20.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.