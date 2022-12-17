Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 139 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 65,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 277.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 24.2% during the second quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 285,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,784,000 after acquiring an additional 55,746 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 13.9% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $129.05 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.54 and a 12 month high of $149.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHKP. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. OTR Global lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

