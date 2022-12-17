Private Trust Co. NA Raises Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $129.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.60 and a 200 day moving average of $122.73. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.54 and a 1 year high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CHKP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. OTR Global downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.80.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

