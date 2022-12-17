Private Trust Co. NA Reduces Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,997 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,445 shares of company stock worth $9,243,591. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:LHX opened at $213.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.64. The company has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.23.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

