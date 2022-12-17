Private Trust Co. NA Reduces Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 87.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,489 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 24.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 12.2% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.4 %

Analog Devices stock opened at $166.82 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $180.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $84.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.14.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.58%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total value of $372,321.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,597.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,587 shares of company stock worth $5,420,127. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

