Private Trust Co. NA Sells 111 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 60.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 12.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.3% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Argus cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 1.0 %

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $226.99 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $200.32 and a 1 year high of $317.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.21. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by ($0.03). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.87 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.36%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

