Private Trust Co. NA Sells 1,959 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 43,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in Baxter International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 30,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its position in Baxter International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 16,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Baxter International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Baxter International by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International Stock Performance

Shares of BAX stock opened at $49.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.32. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $89.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of -10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.12% and a positive return on equity of 22.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Baxter International’s payout ratio is -24.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BAX shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.87.

About Baxter International

(Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.