Private Trust Co. NA Sells 196 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 406.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $6,259,476.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,419.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:BR opened at $133.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.93 and a 200-day moving average of $151.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 65.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BR. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

