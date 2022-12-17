Private Trust Co. NA Sells 652 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $369,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,781,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter.

VBR stock opened at $158.60 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $183.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

