Private Trust Co. NA Sells 898 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Clorox were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLX. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 71,909.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,044,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,267,000 after buying an additional 1,043,407 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 224.7% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,142,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,823,000 after purchasing an additional 790,505 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter valued at $192,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Clorox by 9.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,721,000 after purchasing an additional 778,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its stake in Clorox by 171.4% in the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,321,000 after purchasing an additional 442,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CLX. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $135.33.

Clorox stock opened at $144.60 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $186.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 144.79%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

