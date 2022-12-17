Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Position Increased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Down 1.9 %

PRU opened at $97.87 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.46 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.93 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.70 and a 200-day moving average of $98.68.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 666.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,025. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.31.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.