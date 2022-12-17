Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 5,576 Shares

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $665,105.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,793,410.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ QLYS opened at $113.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.49. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.69 and a 1 year high of $162.36. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14 and a beta of 0.56.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualys by 778.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
