Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 5,576 Shares

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $665,105.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,793,410.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Qualys Price Performance

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $113.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.49. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.69 and a 1 year high of $162.36. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14 and a beta of 0.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualys

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualys by 778.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Qualys Company Profile

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Qualys from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.85.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

