Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Shares Up 2.8%

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.95 and last traded at $18.91. 10,107 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,640,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RDN. StockNews.com cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Radian Group to $23.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Radian Group Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.40.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.46. Radian Group had a net margin of 63.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $292.30 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 32,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $640,204.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,506. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Radian Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Radian Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Radian Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 232,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Radian Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 200,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

