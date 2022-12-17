RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,335,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $521,519,000 after acquiring an additional 207,214 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,270,000 after acquiring an additional 129,891 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,426,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $379,437,000 after acquiring an additional 141,315 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,038,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,344,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 991,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,114,000 after acquiring an additional 151,079 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on RNR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total transaction of $159,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,194.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RNR opened at $182.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.42. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $124.18 and a 1 year high of $189.77.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported ($9.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.42) by ($1.85). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 29.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. On average, analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is -4.74%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

See Also

