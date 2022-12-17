Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RENT. Raymond James dropped their target price on Rent the Runway from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rent the Runway from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Rent the Runway from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Rent the Runway from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Rent the Runway from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.41.
Rent the Runway Trading Up 10.0 %
RENT stock opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $221.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.66. Rent the Runway has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16.
About Rent the Runway
Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.
