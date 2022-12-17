Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RENT. Raymond James dropped their target price on Rent the Runway from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rent the Runway from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Rent the Runway from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Rent the Runway from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Rent the Runway from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.41.

Get Rent the Runway alerts:

Rent the Runway Trading Up 10.0 %

RENT stock opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $221.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.66. Rent the Runway has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rent the Runway

About Rent the Runway

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the second quarter worth about $1,121,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 127.1% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 163,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 91,500 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the second quarter worth about $1,229,000. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 19.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 27,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rent the Runway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent the Runway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.