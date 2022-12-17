Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENTGet Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RENT. Raymond James dropped their target price on Rent the Runway from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rent the Runway from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Rent the Runway from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Rent the Runway from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Rent the Runway from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.41.

Rent the Runway Trading Up 10.0 %

RENT stock opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $221.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.66. Rent the Runway has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rent the Runway

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the second quarter worth about $1,121,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 127.1% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 163,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 91,500 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the second quarter worth about $1,229,000. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 19.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 27,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

