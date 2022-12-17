Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,474 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $27,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Revolve Group by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Revolve Group by 421.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Revolve Group by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RVLV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Revolve Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Revolve Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Revolve Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Revolve Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Revolve Group Company Profile

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.99. Revolve Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.17 and a twelve month high of $63.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

