Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,610,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,421,052 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Rezolute worth $21,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Rezolute in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Rezolute in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its stake in Rezolute by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Rezolute by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 33,581 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in Rezolute by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 104,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 43,991 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rezolute Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RZLT opened at $1.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.35. Rezolute, Inc. has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $5.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rezolute ( NASDAQ:RZLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rezolute, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Rezolute presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

About Rezolute

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

