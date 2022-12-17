Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,462 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 239.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 638 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,133 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RIO opened at $69.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.90. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $84.69.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,700 ($69.93) to GBX 5,800 ($71.16) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,856.67.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

