Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 198 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Markel were worth $6,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Markel by 62.9% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,158,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Markel by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 2nd quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Markel by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MKL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,450.00.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,841,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,253.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,235.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,239.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Markel Co. has a one year low of $1,064.09 and a one year high of $1,519.24. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $17.66 by ($4.49). Markel had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 65.87 EPS for the current year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

