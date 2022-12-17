Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 15,154 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,154 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 2.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,976,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,233,000 after buying an additional 40,044 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 119.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,233,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,139,000 after buying an additional 671,905 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 96.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Regency Centers stock opened at $62.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $78.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.34%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Regency Centers to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $57.50 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading

