Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 2,194 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pool were worth $5,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 42,184.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 462,347 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Pool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,878,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,850,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 445,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,342,000 after purchasing an additional 165,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 1,186.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,081,000 after purchasing an additional 139,383 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $313.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $317.99 and its 200 day moving average is $344.23. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.10 and a fifty-two week high of $569.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.21. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.51 EPS. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

