Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $5,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 222.5% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 365.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 334.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 434.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.60.

Raymond James Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:RJF opened at $106.75 on Friday. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $126.00. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 19.48%.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In related news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,499 shares in the company, valued at $29,764,613.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,505.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,764,613.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.