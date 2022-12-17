Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $6,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,725,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,214,661,000 after purchasing an additional 13,237,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fortive by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,355,000 after acquiring an additional 989,883 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Fortive by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,585,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,512,000 after acquiring an additional 197,196 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Fortive by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,492,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $761,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Fortive by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 12,033,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548,215 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTV has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Fortive from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet raised Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.86.

FTV opened at $63.84 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $76.62. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.19.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

In related news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

