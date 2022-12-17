Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 41.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after buying an additional 7,636 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,809.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 46.3% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 22.9% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 29.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 260,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,090,000 after purchasing an additional 59,321 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JBHT shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.59.

Shares of JBHT opened at $178.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.24 and its 200 day moving average is $172.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.92 and a 12-month high of $218.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $177,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

