Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Okta were worth $4,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Okta by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in Okta by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in Okta by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its stake in Okta by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Okta by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $67.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $234.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.91.

OKTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.44.

In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $920,530.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

