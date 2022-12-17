Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $3.83 Million Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,631 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,111,000 after purchasing an additional 653,202 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hasbro by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,337,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,210,000 after buying an additional 23,978 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in Hasbro by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,413,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,611,000 after buying an additional 1,147,196 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hasbro by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,384,000 after buying an additional 166,917 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. boosted its position in Hasbro by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,849,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,465,000 after buying an additional 245,310 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.36.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $57.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.56 and a 200-day moving average of $73.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.15 and a twelve month high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.96%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

