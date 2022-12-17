Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $4.01 Million Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOCU. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in DocuSign by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered DocuSign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.64.

DocuSign Stock Performance

DocuSign Profile

DOCU opened at $56.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.07. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $159.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.