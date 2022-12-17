Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $4.26 Million Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,329 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 172,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 124,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Kimco Realty by 4.5% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.69.

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $21.23 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 57.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 248.65%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

