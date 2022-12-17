Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $4.65 Million Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Textron were worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 711.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,427,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,554,000 after buying an additional 2,128,278 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,846,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,253,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,776 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,645,000 after purchasing an additional 915,068 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Textron by 2,973.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 471,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,083,000 after purchasing an additional 456,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,738,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,143,000 after buying an additional 385,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

TXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

NYSE:TXT opened at $70.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.08 and its 200-day moving average is $64.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.51. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.11 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.07%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

