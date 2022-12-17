Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $4.69 Million Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,027 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $4,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 18.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth $68,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 10.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 39.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $179.29 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $151.62 and a 1 year high of $219.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.05). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.11.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

