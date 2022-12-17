Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $5.37 Million Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $5,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,368,727 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,241,927,000 after buying an additional 70,640 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $909,458,000 after acquiring an additional 10,373 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,055,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $643,557,000 after acquiring an additional 489,118 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,620,188 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $676,575,000 after acquiring an additional 157,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,120,044 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $467,719,000 after acquiring an additional 165,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $317.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.21 and a twelve month high of $430.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $291.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.03.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $848.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.88 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 11.66%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

COO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.60.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

