Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $6.18 Million Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,413 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez acquired 177 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Rentals Stock Down 1.1 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on United Rentals to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday. OTR Global upgraded United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $375.09.

URI stock opened at $353.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $328.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.97. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $373.91.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 17.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.39 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

