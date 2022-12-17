Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 205 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $5,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,528,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,682,000 after buying an additional 775,047 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,836,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,669,000 after purchasing an additional 228,606 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,118,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,967,000 after purchasing an additional 207,098 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,466,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 174.9% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 183,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,579,000 after purchasing an additional 116,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLT opened at $181.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.69 and a 52 week high of $265.30.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 42.85% and a net margin of 28.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on FLT. Bank of America downgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $278.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $265.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.08.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

