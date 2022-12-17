Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 2,138 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Generac during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 411.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 181.0% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth $39,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $94.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.06. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.90 and a 12-month high of $362.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GNRC. Bank of America lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Generac from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Generac from $150.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Generac from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $485.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.10.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,950,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,950,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Dixon bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,216.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

