Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 4,199 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $6,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 431.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $625,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 159,748 shares in the company, valued at $39,984,924.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $3,641,375 over the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $320.53 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.15 and a 12 month high of $375.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.90, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $263.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.17.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SEDG. Northland Securities raised SolarEdge Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $269.00 to $367.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $352.00 to $344.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.68.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

