Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.31.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $94.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.57 and a 1 year high of $121.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.35.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 4.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,781.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

