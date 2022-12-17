SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 940 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 9.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 111.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 11.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 13.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.60.

SBA Communications Price Performance

SBA Communications stock opened at $280.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 75.55 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $278.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.92. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $236.20 and a 12 month high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.42 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.55%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.