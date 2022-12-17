Short Interest in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Expands By 20.1%

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the November 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 758,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MKS Instruments

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 0.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 2.0% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 2.4% during the first quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 19.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Price Performance

MKSI opened at $82.25 on Friday. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $64.77 and a 12-month high of $181.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.52.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.15 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

